BISHOP WALTER HARRIS RICHARDSON

100, presiding bishop for The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness), died January 14 at home. Survivors include his wife: Enith Betty Richardson; sons: Dr. Walter T. Richardson and Reverend Alfred J. Richardson; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness). Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami-Gardens.

 

Load entries