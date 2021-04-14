BOBBIE BALDWIN-MCCRAY

82, housekeeper, died April 5 at Memorial West Hospital. Survivors include: children: Denise Baldwin, Stevie, Andrew, George, Pasty ann, and Tinnis McCray (Jacqueline); grandson: Joshua Pritchard, great-grandson:Jermiah Pritchard;  Son-in-law: David Pritchard. granddaughters: Kristel and Naomi Pritchard. Viewing 4 - 9 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Church of God of Prophecy. Due to COVID-19 regulations service will be family only.

Load entries