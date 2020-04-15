BOBBIE LEE FULLWOOD

59, chef, died April 10 at home. Survivors include son, Bobbie, Jr.; daughters, Traniece Fullwood and Tameka Macklin; sisters, Kimberley Steward, Nashoane Fullwood (Kelly), Mia and Alicia Parks; brothers, Roderick, Lawrence, Lamont, Patrick, and Bryon; fiance, Linda Dunnings. Service 11 a.m., Saturday.

