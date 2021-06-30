BOBBY LEE HILL, III

26, died June 19.  Survivors include mother: Earline Anderson; father: Bobby Lee Hill, Jr.; children: Day’leigh Aliana Danyell Hill, and Khoen ChristopherVenon Winters; siblings: Rocquel L. Sumter, Francenia N. Anderson, Ericka D. James, Dexter B. Small, Jr. Service 2 p.m., Saturday, at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

