BOBBY MAE DESTINE

76, domestic worker, died May 15. Sur-vivors include: daughter: Alberta Holmes-Williams; grand-daughters: Erica Collier and Keco; great granddaughter: Tim’Niyah Bostic; siblings: Lorrane Fransique, Mary Parham, Eddie Rea Merkinson, Frances Banes, Deborah Ann Jerkins, Idos Jr. and Charles Jerkins.  Viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Greater Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at the church.

