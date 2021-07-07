BROTHER ALBERT SCOTT JR

88, retired cook, died July1 at Catholic Hospice. Survivors include: daughter Bonita Deal; stepdaughter: Tammie Martin and proceeded in death by son: Stanley Scott. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Liberty city located at 1899 NW 64 Street, Miami, Fl. 33147. Service 3 p.m., Saturday at the church.

