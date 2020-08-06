BYRON J. DAVIS

56, construction worker, died July 29. Survivors include his daughter, Priscilla Davis; son, Byron J. King (Della); sisters, Robin Coats, Lorie James, Barbara Davis, Deborah Scott and Marion Faison; brothers, Leroy, Jr., Victor and Michael; and a host of sorrowing grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 11. Graveside service 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 12 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central. 

