CAIRI AMIR McNEAR

17, student, died May 4. Survivors include his loving parents: Corey and Aurianna McNear; siblings: Lacoria, Ciara, Eric, Charles, Cori, Corey Jr., Cailin, Caelyn and Caleesi; Grandparents: Anna Darden and Matthew Towns; a host of many loving family members and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

