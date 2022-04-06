CALVIN L. THOMPSON

71, technical support administrator, died March 31 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include son: Christopher Thompson; daughter: Martinnette Thompson,; sisters: Barbara and Evelyn Thompson; brother: Dwight Thompson; grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Viewing 4 - 8 p.m., Tuesday April 12 in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13 at New Way Fellowship Praise and Worship Center, 6800 NW 22 Ave, Miami, FL.

