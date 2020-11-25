CALVIN WHITE

CALVIN WHITE, 71, retired salesman for Rooms To Go furniture store died November 17. Survivors include his wife: Sheba White; brothers: James White (Michelle) and Alphonso White; sister: Sherell White; and a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church.

