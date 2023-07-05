CARALEE E. SCONIERS

93, died June 29. Survivors include: Billy Sconiers and Joseph Sconiers (Terri); grandchildren; sister, Irene Robinson; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at St. James AME Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries