Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
BEATRICE MARIE TORRES
wishes to thank The Miami Northwestern Alumni Class of 1958 and The FAMU Alumni Class of 1963 for your expressions of sympathy during our bereavement on the death of Bea.
Also, a very special thank you to The Episcopal Church Of The Incarnation Parish: The Reverend Roberta Knowles; The Reverend Erroll Harvey; The Chalice Bearers; The Vestry; The Reverend James Bell and The Saint Cecilia Choir; The Ushers; Mr. Bertram Roberts; Mrs. Victoria Minnis Barry and The Saint Monica Chapter Of The Daughters Of The King; The Sacred Heart Guild; and The Caring Hearts Guild for all your thoughtful acts of kindness during our time of sadness.
Sheryl Reaves Gordon; George and Marie Torres; Marvin Ellis; Jacqueline Torres Aranha; Shantrice Grant; Lynnea Gordon and Lynval Gordon.
