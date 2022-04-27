Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
CALVIN L. THOMPSON
would like to thank everyone who has been by our side during this difficult time. Special thanks To: Royal Funeral Home, Allen Chapel AME Church family, Rev. Britton, and Rev. Smith. The Word of Life Ministry Overseer Roy Peterson, Denise Richardson, Scott Maras, Reggie Flemings, and the New Way Praise and Worship Center. May God’s grace be upon you always.
The Thompson Family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));