DOROTHY MAE BOLDEN, 10/04/1928 – 11/04/2021, Would like to acknowledge and thank those who shared our grief and sorrow following her recent passing. Your floral arrangements, covered dishes, prayers, cards, telephone calls, and other communications and support, provided comfort and are greatly appreciated. Our greatest solace comes from knowing that she was loved and cherished by so many people.
Special thanks to members of the Liberty City Church of Christ, Minister Eric W. Doss, Minister Emeritus Dr. Freeman T. Wyche, Range Funeral Home, Vista Memorial Gardens, Bowser Women and Men South Florida, and AARP Chapter 4686 – Northwest Miami.
