Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
GLORIA “GLO” SANDERS JAMES
would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our family during this most difficult time. Glo was the matriarch of the James Family, the mother of “those James boys”, Granny extraordinaire, and longtime resident on 58th Street. While we will miss her smiling face, wise words, and delicious cakes we know that she is smiling down on us. She can never be replaced but her legacy will continue to shine on through her children, grandchildren and family. We love you Glo, forever.
Special thank you to ILA Local 1416 and the many Longshoremen; Greater Bethel A.M.E.; Mt. Pleasant A.M.E.; St. Stephens A.M.E.; Miami Northwestern classes of 1971, 1972, 1973, and 1974; and the staff of Wright and Young Funeral Home.
With Immense Thanks,
The James, Sanders and Brown Families.
