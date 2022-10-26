JUANITA D. BUGGS

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of

JUANITA D. BUGGS

10/29/1937 - 09/06/2020

Your life on earth may have ended, but you will live on in our hearts forever.  

There will always be a part of you in us. Sending love to you on your special day.

Frank, Marisse, Frank II, grandchildren and family.

