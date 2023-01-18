In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
LT. JOHN D. PACE JR.
11/04/1950 - 01/23/2016
You are loved beyond words, your life was a blessing. No words we’ll ever capture what losing you have meant to us.
You’ll always be in our hearts forever.
Your loving family.
