The family of the late
MAE LOIS COVINGTON
would like to thank our friends
and co-workers’ genuine
support. We, the Covington
family, are beginning the
healing process. You have been
prayerful and compassionate.
We are forever grateful. May
God prosper you for being
there for us!
