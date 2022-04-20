Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
SAMUEL L. WATKINS JR.
wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to the New Birth Baptist Church and the Usher Board. The loving family and friends who extended your condolences and kind deeds to us.
May God bless each of you.
Sam and Louise and famly.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));