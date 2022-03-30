Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
TIMOTHY “TIMMY” THOMAS
The family of Timothy “Timmy” Thomas would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and family for every expression of love and kindness you have shown us as we honor and celebrate the life of our beloved Timmy.
Special thanks to Bro. Derrick Roberts, Anthony Henderson, Paul Lewis and Royal Funeral Service for their outstanding assistance to the family.
