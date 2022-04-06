CARMEL M. BELL

41, cosmetologist, died April 2 at home. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Hollywood, FL.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Death Notices
- LADY ARPIE ALEXANDER
- MINISTER ADOLPH N. DAVIS, “LIL REV.”
- DOROTHY L. WEAVER
- AZARYA ANTOINE ROHEN MURPHY
- ROHAN ANTHONY DAWSON
- Death Notice: JOYCELYN ROWENA FOWLER CRUMIEL
- Death Notice: BLESSING KIAVONIE BRADLEY
- Death Notice: ELEANOR BEATRICE BRAYNON BRASSFIELD
- Death Notice: JEFFERY BAKER
- Death Notice: RHOMAINE D. HENRY
- Death Notice: GARY BENJAMIN ROBERTS
- Death Notice: CLASSIE JOHNSON TRAYLOR
- Death Notice ERNEST THERON SANDS
- Death Notice ROSA LEE BENNETT JENKINS
- Death Notice LUCIUS REEVES
- Card Of Thanks, REV. T. J. EDWARDS
- In Memoriam, In loving memory of
- Death Notice, SANDRA KING
- Death Notice: MILDRED LAMAR “Shorty George”
- Death Notice: HOWARD T. HUTCHINSON
- Death Notice: WILLIE BLANCHE STORR
- Death Notice
- Death Notice: BEATRICE “BEA” HUDNELL
- Happy Birthday: ARTHUR C. TIMMONS a.k.a ART
- Death Notice: CHYRLL ANN PERSON
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));