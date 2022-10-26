CAROL ANN JOHNSON

79, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died October 20 at home. Survivors include her son: Charles Johnson III; daughter:  Danielle Farrington (Raymond); seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.

