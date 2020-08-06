CAROLYN LAWTON ROBERTS

75, homemaker, died August 2. Survivors: daughter, Isabella; sisters, Chinie Lilly, Mary Dunn; brothers, Frank Lawton, Isaac Lawton, Jr.; grands: Tiquana Roberts, Lashannda Woods Roberts, Danvie Roberts, Anthony Hightower, Jr., Antonise Hightower, Charles Linder. Service 1 p.m.,  Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Load entries