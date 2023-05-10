CARTEZ L. DEShAZIOR AKA “BOH”

73, retired custodian for University of Miami Hospital, died May 5.  Survivors include wife: Dale DeShazior; daughters: Theresa and Latanya DeShazior; grandchildren. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday.  Service 10 a.m., Friday at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church located 15700 NW 20th Avenue Road, Miami Gardens, FL.

