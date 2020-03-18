CASSANDRA JEAN “PENNY” NORTON

64, retired licensed practical nurse (LPN) for Aventura Hospital, died March 12 at North Shore Hospital after a long battle with breast cancer. Survivors include her son, Chad A. Norton; sister, Ida G. Norton; brothers, Larry V. Norton, Jerome L. Norton, Britt L. Norton, and Stanley T. Norton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel at Range Funeral Home, 5727 NW 17 Avenue, Miami, FL 33142.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1881 NW 103 St, Miami, FL 33147. Her homegoing celebration will be officiated by Bishop Randall Holts of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will follow the funeral at Dade Memorial Park, 1301 NW Opa Locka Boulevard, Miami, FL 33167 at 1:30 p.m. The repast will be held following the entombment at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1881 NW 103 St, Miami, FL 33147.

