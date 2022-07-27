CASSANDRA L. TYRE

57, mail handler for U.S. Postal Service, died July 16. Survivors include: daughter: Kiana McNish; father: Pastor Leamon Tyre Sr.; brothers: Leamon Jr., (Deanna), Darrin Roosevelt and Kevin Tyre (Marilyn); sister: Lynette Tyre; grandmother: Ester Mae Fort; other relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Today at New Harvest Church, located 12145 NW 27 Avenue. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

