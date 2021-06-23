CATHERINE C. SUTTON

96, retired teacher for Miami Dade County Public School System, died June 14 at Aventura Hospital. Survivors include: daughter: Hallie Jeannie Guilford; three grandchildren: Asia, Ciara, and Crystal Guilford; sister: Rosa Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3- 7:30 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith. 

