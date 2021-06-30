CATHERINE JONES

71, retired financial aide advisor for Miami-Dade College, died June 18 at Select Specialty Hospital. Survivors include: daughter: Brenda Beneby; sisters: Johnnie Mae, Carolyn, Valerie, Patricia; brothers: Alvin and Terry; four grandchildren: Kenneth, Marquita, Pavielle and Tashieka. Viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5946 NW 12 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33127 Service 12 p.m., Saturday at the church.

