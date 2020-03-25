CHARLENE EVERETT

65, environmental service, Hard Rock, died March 11 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: mother, Eva Mae Everett; son, Eric Roberts; daughters, Sharna Wallace, Katara Harris, Verush Robert; sisters, LaFrances Everett, Carol Jones; brothers, Charles Jr., Kenneth, Bryon. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mishkah Tilliah Church.

