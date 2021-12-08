CHARLES FRANKLIN JOHNSON JR.

81, retired Captain in United States Army, died November 20 at VA Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Carol Ann Johnson; son: Charles F. Johnson III; daughter: Danielle Johnson Farrington (Raymond); four grandchildren;  sister: Lizette Williams (Timothy), brother:  Byron Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel. 

Load entries