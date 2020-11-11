CHARLES MACKEY SR.

CHARLES MACKEY SR., 77, retired manager for General Motors car dealership died November 4. Survivors include sons: Gregory, Mark, Charles Jr., Rohndy, Edmund, and Ivan Mackey. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 18 at Range Chapel. Final Rites and Burial at South National Cemetery in Lakeworth, Fl.

