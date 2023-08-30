CHARLES WALTER MARKS JR.

78, postal worker and veteran, died August 25.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church, Miami, Florida. Service 11:30 a.m., Saturday at the church.

 

Did you enjoy reading this article?

Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!

(0 Ratings)
Load comments