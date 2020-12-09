CHARLIE L. LATIMORE

CHARLIE L. LATIMORE, 86, retired cook, Miami-Dade County Corrections, died December 3. Survivors include: wife, Mary; son, Anthony Latimore (Marcia); daughters, Brenda Kennedy (Mark), Theresa Harris and Pamela English (Marvin); sister, Doris Latimore; other relatives. Private service Thursday at Vista Memorial Gardens.

