68, retired construction worker, died March 28. Survivors include his wife, Lillian; six daughters: Khalifa, Nia, Zarifa, Amirah, Wazirah, Sakinah and 16 grandchildren. Services were held. The family is accepting donations for the Charlie Ray Brown Scholarship Fund that will be given through the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program.
