CHRISTINE DAISY GRANT

CHRISTINE DAISY GRANT, 92, domestic engineer, died October 11 at home. Survivors include: Shirley Grant Player (Herbert) Jestina Grant, Janet Grant, and Tammy Grant Stone (Marcus). Two Sons: Don Grant (Edith) and Richard Grant.Viewing 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Love Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.

