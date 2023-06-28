CLARA LOUISE WAY

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.