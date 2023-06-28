CLARA V. HOUSTON ROUNDTREE
jahmicah1

91, retired educator, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died June 20. Survivors include: husband, Edward Roundtree, Sr.: sons, Etienne M. Roundtree and Edward C. Roundtree, II; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Friday. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Final rites and burial: Mt. Olive Cemetery, Statesboro, GA.

