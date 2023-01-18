CLARENCE “BIG C” COLLIER

76, retired postal worker, died January 4. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at Church of God of Prophecy No.1 located at 4528 NW 1 Avenue, Miami, FL 33127. Viewing 10 - 11 a.m., Saturday followed by service at 11 a.m., at the church. Service will be live streamed via Zoom Meeting ID 9114276629 and Code:075723 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9114276629?pwd=RzdWRWRzVXd5bk9wV1cxSnNWVHhrUT09 (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9114276629?pwd=RzdWRWRzVXd5bk9wV1cxSnNWVHhrUT09).

 

