CLARENCE DUNN JR.

91, retired bakery machine operator, died November 24. Survivors include: wife: Mary; sons: Santo, Terryl, and Clarence Dunn III; daughter: Calinda Hicks; 22 grandchildren; brothers; sisters; other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Friday at Bible Baptist Church. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries