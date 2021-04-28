CLARENCE E. FREDERICK

64, president of Commatt, Inc., died April 22 in Jacksonville, FL. Survivors Include: brother: Samuel L. Frederick Sr. (Karen ); nephew: Samuel L. Frederick Jr.; cousins: Larry D. Allen, Louis Allen Jr., Francina Bolden; aunt: Bessie Frederick. Service 1 p.m.,  Monday, May  3 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church located at 2036 Silver St. Jacksonville , FL. 32206. 

