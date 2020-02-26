CLARENCE TURNER

80, died February 19 at home. He's survived by his wife, Karen; former wife and life-long friend, Rennette; daughters, Renee Polite, Brenda "Pokey" McNeill (Anthony), Marvina “Vina” Turner-Hinckson (Kevin), Tippie Neff (David) and sons, Naim "Al" and Jamil "Shane"; sister, Jean Turner.   Service 7 p.m., today at Bethel Baptist Richmond Heights.

