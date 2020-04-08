CLEM LEE WILCHER

97, retired, died March 31 at home. Survivors: wife, Gertie Wilcher; children: Richard Wilcher, John Turner, Michael Wilcher, Tyrone Wilcher, Calvin Logue, Betty Dennis, Iris Johnson, Michelle Hill-Jaimison, Cheryl Wilcher-Ferguson, Esther Chappelle-Fletcher, Delores Clarke, Mary Mack and Clementine Anderson. Service 11 a.m., Saturday.

