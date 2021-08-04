CLEONA C DOUGLAS

89, retired job specialist for State of Florida, died July 27 at home.  Survivors include: husband: Hollis Douglas; children: April Douglas Jenkins, Stephanie Black and Hollis W. Douglas, Jr.; siblings: Janie Mingo and Eddie Hill, Jr.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Mt. Zion AME Church.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

Load entries