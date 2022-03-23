CLEOTHA FLUITT SR.

91, retired mail handler for United States Postal Service, died March 17 at Biscayne Health and Rehabilitation Center.  Survivors include his sons: Ira (Vernita) and Cleotha, Jr. (Dianne); a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.  Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.  Service 11 a.m., Friday at New Birth Baptist Church.

