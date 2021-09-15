CLEVANS A. RAMSAY SR.

66, carpenter, died August 28 at Mercy Hospital. Viewing  5 – 7 p.m., Friday at the Church of God of Prophecy (Centerville)  located at 2746 N.W. 51 Street. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the Church of Prophecy No. 1 located at 4528 N.W. 1 Avenue.

