CLINTON COLEY, SR.

81, mechanic for Miami Dade County, died July 17 at North Shore Hospice. Survivors: son: Clinton, Jr; daughters: Claudette, Brenda, Connie, Kathy Campbell, Katron; brothers: Bruce Davis, Jessie T. Coley, Joseph Coley; sisters: Erma Coley, Charlie Mae Brooks. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at House of God Miracle Temple.

