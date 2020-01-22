CLINTON G. BROWN

76, retired longshoreman from International Longshoremen Association, died January 18. Survivors include his wife, Paula Brown; daughters, Valerie Clark, Valinda Hayes, Vicki Faulkner (Jeffrey) and Vanice Rolle; son, Victor Howard ; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 28 in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29 in the chapel.
