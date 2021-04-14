CLYDE STEPHENS, SR.

90, educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died April 1 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: his wife, Doristine Stephens; sons: Michael Stephens (Alice Haxton); Keith Stephens, and Clyde Stephens Jr.(Chandra); granddaughters: Cailey Stephens, Deja Stephens, Mischa Stephens and Imani Stephens; grandson: Clifford Stephens and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 6 - 7 p.m. Today at Church of the Open Door United Church of Christ. Graveside Service 10:30 a.m., Thursday at Dade Memorial Park South.                                                                                           

