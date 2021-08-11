COMMISSIONER ALVIN EUGENE BURKE

67, retired correctional officer and City of Opa-locka Commissioner, died August 4 at home.  Survivors include wife: Romona Burke; children: Brad Burke, Alvin Burke, Jr., Taurus Burke, Steve Porter, Alvina Burke and Alexis Burke; siblings: Neville Bain, James Lott, Brad Colrie, Gloretha Hunter and Sheryl Taylor. Viewing 9:30 a.m., Tuesday - 9:30 a.m., Today at the City of Opa Locka. Service 11 a.m., Today at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.  Burial 9:30 a.m., Friday, at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.

