COMMISSIONER DORRIN D. ROLLE

75, educator and social services director, died April 19. Survivors include: sons, Damon Rolle (Lashieka) and Warren Rolle; daughters, Yvette Curtis (Thomas) and Tangilar Dorsett (Herman); brother, John Rolle (Milly); aunt, Fredrica Rodriguez (Reginald); a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements are incomplete.

